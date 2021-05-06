(Bloomberg) -- The month of May has traditionally favored the dollar. This year could be an exception.

The world’s reserve currency is trying to make a comeback after a slide in Treasury yields halted a three-month rally. But, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index’s weekly slow stochastics remain bearish and a relatively fast descent in the 200-day moving average is likely to add to the downward pressure.

Additionally, technicals suggest the euro, pound and Australian dollar are likely to hold up well against any advance in the greenback this month. The macro picture will also help, as a widening global vaccine rollout aids sentiment.

Here’s a look at a few major currencies that are expected to outperform the dollar this month:

The Aussie’s weekly momentum and relative strength indicators remain bullish even as spot’s gains have stalled. The currency pair is likely to resume its upswing after climbing a multi-point trend line off the November low, with the 200-day moving average offering the next level of support. A close above its March 18 high of 0.7849 puts the year-to-date peak of 0.8007 into play.

The pound’s upward momentum has eased somewhat in recent days but spot is likely to find strong support at its 100-day moving average. The currency pair has tested this rolling gauge on several occasions since September and still managed to close above the mark. There is also trend line support off the November low, after which the troughs in April and March will provide a base. If spot tops its April 20 high of 1.4009, this would represent a clear breach of the descending trend line resistance formed off the February high.

The euro’s earlier deep retracement of its January high mirrored the bloc’s initial struggles in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine. The currency has since regained some traction, and is trading above the 50% pullback of its November to January rally. It’s likely to hold up, thanks to adjacent calendar supports, while awaiting momentum to normalize before resuming its rise. A close above its April 29 high of 1.2150 would pave the way for the currency pair to test the Feb. 25 peak of 1.2243.

