(Bloomberg) -- The dollar dropped Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned against excessive strength in the greenback, and analysts warned that his continued attacks on the Federal Reserve could put the currency under pressure in the longer term.

The U.S. unit fell against both the euro and yen early Monday after Trump said Saturday that too strong a dollar may hurt America’s ability to do business with other nations. He also assailed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as someone who “likes raising interest rates” and took a jab at “quantitative tightening,” the central bank’s ongoing balance-sheet reduction.

It’s not the first time he has attacked Fed policy, but these comments come even after the central bank has already signaled a likely pause in interest-rate increases and a potential end to its balance-sheet runoff.

While the market is “getting used to these kind of comments” and “any effects on the dollar should be limited and short-lived,” the question of the Fed and its independence is of concern, according to Robert Bergqvist, chief economist at SEB AB. “You could now get the impression that the Fed is listening too much to the White House. This should have long-term negative effects on the dollar.”

The dollar fell as much as 0.2 percent against the yen to 111.78 and as much as 0.3 percent versus the euro to $1.1382.

