(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency.

Nordic currencies fell the most among the Group-of-10 in early Asia trading Monday, with the Norwegian krone and Swedish krona falling more than 2%. The euro fell 1%, while the South African and Turkish currencies dropped as emerging-markets faced contagion concerns.

“USD is king, offering liquidity and safe haven attributes,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “When trouble hits the road, you need to look for cover.”

The Russian ruble, which rebounded to the 83 per dollar level on Friday, will be in sharp focus when onshore trading starts Monday.

