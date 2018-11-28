(Bloomberg) -- The dollar tumbled after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates are “just below” the so-called neutral range, leading traders to ratchet back expectations for rate hikes next year.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.6 percent, after climbing toward its 2018 high set earlier this month. Powell’s reminder that policy makers are data dependent drove the currency’s weakness, said Alan Ruskin, global co-head of foreign-exchange research at Deutsche Bank AG. While November employment figures due next week will likely show no signs of cooling, the dollar’s peak may not be far off should cracks emerge in first-quarter 2019 data, Ruskin said.

“The Fed has paid lip service to data dependence in the last few years, but data dependence has now arrived,” he said. “A dollar forecast will only be as good as the next major U.S. data point. We are not too far off the top of the dollar.”

Ruskin sees the greenback’s ceiling at 100 on the ICE Dollar Index, compared with the prevailing level of 96.8. He expects the euro could fall to $1.10, from about $1.1380 now.

Markets scaled back 2019 rate-hike expectations after Powell’s comments. The spread between December 2018 and December 2019 eurodollar futures -- a measure of how much tightening traders expect next year -- fell to 25 basis points, the equivalent of one Fed hike.

