(Bloomberg) -- Dollar Tree Inc. shares rose as the retirement of Executive Chairman Bob Sasser fanned speculation that the retailer is nearing an agreement with activist investor Mantle Ridge, which is pushing for new leadership and a strategic review.

Sasser, 70, will step down before the annual shareholder meeting after more than 20 years with the company, Dollar Tree said in a statement Friday. The Chesapeake, Virginia-based discounter didn’t immediately name a replacement. Its shareholder meeting is typically held in mid-June.

Mantle Ridge last year nominated a slate of directors to replace Dollar Tree’s board and urged the company to bring in Richard Dreiling, the former chairman of rival Dollar General Corp. The New York-based investment firm, led by former Pershing Square partner Paul Hilal, has also called on Dollar Tree to “fully develop the combined value” of its two main segments. The retailer operates the Family Dollar chain as well as stores under its own name.

“It seems to us that today’s news is an indication that DLTR and Mantle Ridge could be in the early stages of a settlement,” Barclays analyst Karen Short said in a report, referring to Dollar Tree by its ticker. “Many investors are clearly embracing such change given the stock’s reaction today.”

Dollar Tree climbed 5.1% to $142.68 at 3:27 p.m. in New York. The shares have gained 26% since Mantle Ridge reported a 5.7% stake in November.

Sasser’s departure is a “win” for Mantle Ridge and sets the stage for the activist to obtain a board majority and insert Dreiling, Piper Sandler & Co. analyst Peter Keith said in a report.

“His retirement very likely represents realization that MR would win any proxy battle,” Keith said, referring to Mantle Ridge.

A representative for Mantle Ridge wasn’t immediately available for comment. Dollar Tree declined to comment beyond its statement.

After Mantle Ridge unveiled its board nominees in December, Dollar Tree defended its “increasingly strong performance trajectory” and accused the firm of being “unwilling to engage constructively.” Hit by rising inflation and high transportation costs, the retailer said in November it would abandon its longstanding $1 pricing strategy in favor of a $1.25 standard.

During Sasser’s tenure, Dollar Tree grew from fewer than 1,200 stores to about 16,000. Its market value rose to more than $30 billion from $2.3 billion, according to the company statement.

