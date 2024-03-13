(Bloomberg) -- Dollar Tree Inc. is entering its fancy era.

The retailer, which operates the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar chains, said it plans to expand its price range, including products that cost $7.

Dollar Tree is implementing a “multi-price” strategy in which it will sell a greater variety of products with the aim of winning over new customers. Over the past year, the retailer has sold groceries that cost $3 to $5. Those goods will be complemented this year by 300 items that cost up to $7 across 3,000 stores.

“This expanded assortment will offer Dollar Tree shoppers a wider range of choices across a variety of categories,” including food, pet care and personal care, Chief Executive Officer Rick Dreiling said on an earnings call with analysts on Wednesday.

The company says it’s gaining higher-income consumers. Its new customers in 2023 were mostly households earning more than $125,000 a year, executives said on the call.

Dollar Tree isn’t the only retailer looking to expand its assortment and adding shoppers from higher income brackets. Walmart Inc., which has revamped its apparel business while renovating its stores, said last month that it’s gaining share among consumers making more than $100,000 a year. Some are also expanding in the opposite direction: Target Corp. earlier this year launched a cheaper line of store-branded products that cost less than $10.

