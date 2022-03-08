(Bloomberg) -- Dollar Tree Inc. named the former leader of its main rival as executive chairman and revamped its board in a deal with activist investor Mantle Ridge.

Rick Dreiling, who previously served as chairman and chief executive officer of Dollar General Corp., will work with Dollar Tree CEO Mike Witynski to “capture new opportunities,” the discount retailer said in a statement Tuesday. Mantle Ridge founder Paul Hilal will join the board as vice chair, with five new directors and five continuing directors rounding out the reconstituted governance council.

The shakeup caps a campaign begun last year by Mantle Ridge, which took a 5.7% stake in Dollar Tree, nominated a slate of directors and pushed the company to bring in Dreiling. The New York-based investment firm also called on Dollar Tree to “fully develop the combined value” of its two main segments. The Chesapeake, Virginia-based retailer operates the Family Dollar chain as well as stores under its own name.

“Rick Dreiling is a strong retail leader with established bona-fides in helping businesses succeed,” Witynski said in the statement. “I look forward to this opportunity to partner with him as we begin the next chapter of growth and success for Dollar Tree and build on the company’s legacy. We also appreciate Mantle Ridge as true long-term stewards.”

Shares of Dollar Tree rose 1.5% in early trading in New York.

This marks the third activist campaign for Mantle Ridge. Hilal, who previously worked at Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management, has also run campaigns at food-services company Aramark and railroad company CSX Corp.

