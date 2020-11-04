Are you looking for a stock?

    Nov 4, 2020

    Dollarama names Pomerleau executive Jean-Philippe Towner as next CFO

    The Canadian Press

    Stephen Takacsy discusses Dollarama

    MONTREAL - Dollarama Inc. says Pomerleau executive Jean-Philippe Towner will become its next chief financial officer on March 1, 2021.

    Towner will replace Micheal Ross, who will step down after a decade in the job.

    Ross, who joined Dollarama shortly after its initial public offering, is expected to stay on in an advisory capacity until his retirement.

    Towner has been chief financial officer at Pomerleau Inc., a construction and engineering company based in Montreal, since 2016.

    He also spent nearly 10 years with BMO Capital Markets.

    Dollarama has more than 1,300 locations across Canada as well as a 50.1 per cent interest in Dollarcity, a Latin American retailer.


       