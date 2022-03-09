Dolphins Ex-Coach Flores Says Team Trying to Push Racism Case Out of Court

(Bloomberg) -- Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says the team is trying to push the National Football League to have his racial discrimination claims heard out of court.

Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos in federal court in New York last month, alleging the league actively discriminates against coaches of color and fails to live up to a rule that requires teams to consider minority candidates for coaching and executive positions.

Lawyers for Flores said on Wednesday that the Dolphins filed letters with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last month asking him to force the league to require Flores’s claims to be heard in arbitration. His attorneys urged Goodell in a letter to reject the request, saying a closed proceeding “is contrary to all notions of transparency, accountability and fundamental fairness.”

Read More: Flores Says Texans Snubbed Him for Stand Against Inequality

“If the league is genuinely interested in eradicating discrimination and ensuring the integrity of the game, the bare minimum that the league can do is reject Miami’s request to arbitrate these important claims,” Douglas H. Wigdor, a lawyer for Flores, said in the letter.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.

The case is Flores v. NFL, 22-cv-00871, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.