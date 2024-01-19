Jan 19, 2024
Dombrovskis Warns of New Russian Invasions If Moscow Not Stopped
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Western allies must focus their efforts on stopping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or Moscow will continue trying to expand beyond its borders, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.
“My biggest worry is continued Russian aggression against Ukraine,” he told Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “If we are not stopping Russia, there are prospects of Russia actually going further and starting new aggressive wars, and they are openly talking about this.”
Dombrovksis, who is responsible for the European Union’s trade policy, warned of a challenging year 2024, given the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.
These conflicts have the potential to disrupt trade and supply chains, even though the World Trade Organization’s global forecast of 3.3% for 2024 is “quite positive,” Dombrovskis said. However, “there are certain risks that we need to follow.”
--With assistance from Max Ramsay.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
