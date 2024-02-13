(Bloomberg) -- The hotter-than-anticipated consumer price index readings unleashed a selloff that sent Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum to the highest levels since at least December, creating losses for any longs that decided to hang on.

Traders positioned for lower yields — said to comprise a majority heading into this week — now face an existential threat from continued upside surprises in US data.

“Many of our positioning indicators agree that longs are dominant,” Bank of America interest-rate strategists Meghan Swiber and Anna Zhang said in a Feb. 12 report. The indicators include the duration exposure of commodity trading advisers and new futures positions, where longs comprise the biggest share of those created in recent months, the Bank of America strategists said.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s latest weekly Treasury client survey found the fewest short positions since 2012.

As 10-year yields broke their year-to-date trading range after the inflation data, Treasury options flows included a huge $20 million premium long volatility trade that stands to benefit from an extended move higher in yields.

Here’s a rundown of the latest positioning across the market:

Bond Shorts Vanishing Act

In JPMorgan’s survey covering week up to Feb. 12, client short positions dropped an additional 3ppts to the fewest since August 2012. The move has been fueled by rising uncertainty on yield direction, with neutral positions rising to the highest since January last year.

Hedge Funds Cover SOFR Longs

Covering of long positions in SOFR futures was under way ahead of Tuesday’s CPI. Futures positioning shows hedge funds, following the Feb. 2 jobs report, unwinding net-long positions in SOFR futures by the biggest weekly amount since Dec. 5, in CFTC data covering the week up to Feb. 6. The net long position was cut by around $7 million per basis point in risk, to least net long since November. Meanwhile, asset managers unwound net long futures positions from belly of the curve out to the long-end.

Bearish Skew

The premium paid to hedge a selloff in long-bond futures extended sharply following Tuesday’s inflation data, reaching the most expensive since November last year. Some of the long-bond put premium may be starting to reflect potential for a cheapest-to-deliver shift in the long-bond futures contract and hedging around such a scenario.

Active SOFR Options

Flows in SOFR options over the past week have favored building new risk, with just a small amount of liquidation seen. The most active strikes over the week were the 94.6875, where Mar24 put activity was heavy, along with 95.125 strike (fueled by Mar24 calls) and the 94.875 strike (fueled by Mar24 puts). There was also a decent amount of risk built in the Mar24 95.3125 calls over the week.

SOFR Options Heat-Map

The 95.50 strike has taken over as the most highly populated out to the Sep24 tenor, most populated by heavy positioning in Mar24 calls and Sep24 puts. Over the week, flows included seller of the SFRU4 95.25/95.50 call spread which saw open interest rise more than 18k on the day in the 95.50 strike. Elsewhere, outstanding flows in the strike include SOFR Mar24 95.50/96.00 call spread and SFRH4 95.25/95.50 call spread.

