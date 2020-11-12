(Bloomberg) -- Dominic Cummings has quit as Boris Johnson’s most powerful aide and will leave by the end of the year, a person familiar with the matter said.

The news will plunge the prime minister’s leadership into crisis at a critical time for the U.K. as it navigates the closing stages of Brexit. Cummings earlier told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that his position “hasn’t changed” since he wrote in January that he wanted to be “largely redundant” within a year.

He is the second key adviser to Johnson to go in the space of a day, after tensions blew up over the way the prime minister’s inner circle operates. Late on Wednesday, Communications Director Lee Cain announced he was standing down.

Cummings has been at the premier’s side since he took power in July 2019, and was the mastermind of the successful Brexit referendum campaign that catapulted Johnson into the front rank of British politics three years earlier. His departure would deprive the premier of his most important adviser and strategist, who has wielded huge influence over all aspects of government policy, from its pandemic response to Brexit and economic reform.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.