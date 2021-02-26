(Bloomberg) -- Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former special adviser, has set up a new advisory firm.

Cummings founded Siwah Ltd. on Feb. 25, according to a filing to Companies House. The firm’s focus is described as “information technology consultancy activities.”

It is unclear what Cummings’s new project will entail. Wāḥat Sīwah is the site of a legendary oracle that proclaimed Alexander the Great as the Pharaoh of Egypt.

Cummings, who quit as Johnson’s most powerful aide in November, did not respond to a call for comment.

The adviser helped mastermind the successful Brexit referendum campaign that catapulted Johnson into the front rank of British politics. Working with Vote Leave, he helped manage wide-scale data collection, and has often blogged about the power of data and data science.

While working for Johnson he invited “weirdos and misfits” to work with him.

“This will involve a mix of very interesting work and lots of uninteresting trivia that makes my life easier, which you won’t enjoy,” he wrote at the time. “You will not have weekday date nights, you will sacrifice many weekends -- frankly it will hard having a boy/girlfriend at all. It will be exhausting but interesting.”

