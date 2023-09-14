(Bloomberg) -- The Dominican Republic will close its busy land border with Haiti starting Friday at 6 a.m. amid an escalating conflict over Haitian plans to divert part of the river that divides the two nations.

Dominican President Luis Abinader said Thursday he would continue talking to the Haitian government to resolve the crisis. But he acknowledged his neighbor didn’t have complete control over the region where the canal project is being built.

“It may be uncontrollable for the Haitian government — but it’s not uncontrollable for the government of the Dominican Republic,” Abinader said in a statement. He also warned the border would remain closed until the issue along the waterway, known in English as the Massacre River, is resolved.

Conflicts over water rights are common across the globe, whether it’s Turkey, Syria and Iraq fighting over the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, or Egypt and Ethiopia fighting over the Nile. The border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic runs more 240 miles, dividing the island of Hispaniola.

It’s usually a thriving, buzzing frontier, which tens of thousands of Haitians cross every day seeking work and supplies. The land crossing has become even more vital in recent years, as powerful gangs have seized large parts of the Haitian capital and paralyzed transport within the country. Last month the US Embassy in Haiti warned all its citizens to leave due to violence and dwindling exit routes.

On Monday, Abinader announced his government would stop issuing visas to Haitians and close the border crossing in Dajabon, in the northeast, close to where the project is underway.

Haiti’s government says it’s not supporting the effort to build a canal, which seeks to divert part of the river for agricultural use in northern Haiti. The Dominican Republic says the project violates the 1929 peace treaty between the two countries, which also establishes water rights over the shared river. Abinader said he would discuss the issue with regional counterparts during the United Nations General Assembly next week in New York.

Haiti’s government didn’t immediately react to the move on Thursday. But Haiti’s former foreign minister, Claude Joseph, has said that bilateral talks in 2021 established that irrigation plans along the river didn’t violate international treaties.

“The Dominican government is lying to its people,” Joseph wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, pointing toward a joint statement issued at the time. “It’s politics. And it’s bad.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.