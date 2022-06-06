(Bloomberg) -- Dominican Republic Environment Minister Orlando Jorge Mera was shot to death in his office Monday and the alleged murderer is in custody, the presidency said in a statement.

The office identified the alleged shooter as Miguel Cruz and described him as “a personal friend of the deceased minister.” The motive of the crime remains under investigation, the office said.

President Luis Abinader extended his condolences to Mera’s family.

Mera had been Minister of the Environment since 2020 and he was the son of former Dominican President Salvador Jorge Blanco.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.