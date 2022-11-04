(Bloomberg) -- US utility Dominion Energy Inc. replaced its chief financial officer and is initiating a “top-to-bottom” business review that could include selling assets after its shares dropped 14% this year.

The review will look at the Richmond, Virginia-based firm’s strategic actions, its capital allocation and regulatory options, the company said Friday in its third-quarter earnings release.

“Our relative share performance has not met our expectations, including over the past several years,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Blue said in the statement. “Therefore, I have initiated a ‘top-to-bottom’ business review with the goal of ensuring that Dominion Energy is best positioned to create significant long-term value for our shareholders.”

Blue signaled on the call that future plans could include asset sales, saying the review would look at how capital is invested in businesses and what “may be worth more to others than they are within our current regulated business profile.”

The review comes as Dominion promotes Steven D. Ridge, who currently runs the company’s western gas operations, to CFO. The current CFO, James R. Chapman, is stepping down for a finance job at Exxon Mobil Corp. after four years in his post, the company said in a news release Friday.

“We are viewing the move as slightly cautious for the stock as it is being paired with a wider business review,” Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note Friday. “Dominion needs to ensure near-term economic and customer bill issues don’t preclude the comprehensive energy transition strategy.”

Dominion shares fell 2.8% as of 11:26 a.m. in New York trading and are down about 14% this year.

