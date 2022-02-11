(Bloomberg) -- Dominion Energy Inc. agreed to sell its its West Virginia natural gas utility, Hope Gas, to Ullico Inc.’s infrastructure fund for $690 million.

The sale is expected to close in late 2022 and is subject to approval from state regulators, according to a statement Friday. Hope Gas serves about 111,000 customers in West Virginia.

Dominion also reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed the average analyst estimate. The company sold Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. last year for about $2 billion, a deal that spurred criticism and a takeover attempt from activist investor Carl Icahn.

