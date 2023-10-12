(Bloomberg) -- Domino’s Pizza Inc. expects a rebound in its US delivery business next year thanks to programs including a partnership with Uber Technologies Inc., Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy said.

The chain recently launched promotions, such as one that offers free pies, and revamped its loyalty program to make it easier for guests to earn and redeem points. The initiatives should boost delivery orders in the fourth quarter, Reddy told analysts on a Thursday earnings call. High inflation has made delivery, which usually carries extra fees, less attractive.

Domino’s also listed its products on delivery platforms for the first time in partnership with Uber. The program, which Domino’s expects to roll out across the US by the end of this year, should help drive a “considerable improvement” in delivery in 2024, according to Reddy. The pizza purveyor is expanding a test that started in Las Vegas to Houston, Miami, Detroit and Seattle in the next few weeks.

Domino’s shares rose 1.6% at 10:56 a.m. in New York.

