(Bloomberg) -- If you live in Russia and crave a Domino’s Pizza for dinner, you may soon be out of luck as the local franchise files for bankruptcy. London-listed DP Eurasia, the master franchisee of the pizza brand in Russia, said that means an exit from the country.

DP Eurasia NV: The owner and operator of a chain of franchised restaurants will exit Russia after its indirect unit in the country files for bankruptcy. The process also ends an attempt to sell the unit.

The company said it’s “too early to have an exact estimate of the financial impact’’ of DPRussia’s potential insolvency

Indivior Plc: The drugmaker reached a settlement agreement in a suit that claimed the company ran a scheme to extend a monopoly over an opioid addiction treatment.

Indivior expects to pay $30 million to the claimants, in line with its current provision of $188 million for the suit

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc: The UK housebuilder cut its outlook for full-year adjusted profit, saying high inflation and rising interest rates hurt trading conditions in the housing market during the summer.

The company now expects adjusted pretax profit for the year to be around £50 million, down from its previous estimate of £73.7 million, as economic uncertainty deters prospective home owners

Having borrowed and spent its way through every jam from the financial crisis to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK’s public debt load has soared by more than 40%. It now owes more than its entire annual economic output for the first time since 1961, potentially undermining Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s efforts to rebuild Britain’s fiscal credibility.

UK’s property prices are now falling at some of the sharpest rates since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago as rising interest rates bite into affordability. The housing market, which strengthened earlier in the year, is showing signs of losing steam. Meanwhile, Tata Sons is in talks with multiple startups for technical know-how for its UK battery plant, where it aims to start mass production in 2026. The Indian company plans to tie up with partners across “the whole pathway from cell chemistry to manufacturing to industrialization,” Tata Motors Ltd.’s Chief Financial Officer P.B. Balaji said in an interview.

Scottish engineering company John Wood Group Plc reports half-year results tomorrow. It had a good first half with “significant” contracts won, according to a trading statement last month. Still, the period was overshadowed by takeover interest from Apollo Global Management Plc, which walked out of talks in May after several unsuccessful bids.

