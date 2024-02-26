(Bloomberg) -- Domino’s Pizza Inc. rose after fourth-quarter US comparable sales beat expectations, bucking a trend among fast-food chains.

The company said Monday that domestic comparable sales advanced 2.8%, which beat analysts’ estimates for a 2.2% rise. Shares rose as much as 9.6% in Monday trading in New York, the biggest increase since July.

Domino’s “emergency pizza” promotion — a twist on a buy one, get one free deal — drove an increase in order counts and sign-ups to the company’s loyalty program, Chief Executive Officer Russell Weiner said Monday on a call with analysts. Ongoing growth initiatives include more advertising and programs to boost operations. The chain also completed a nationwide roll out of a third-party ordering service with Uber Technologies Inc. in the US.

The beat counters results by quick-service peers such as Wendy’s Co., which reported US comparable-sales growth that missed analysts’ estimates. McDonald’s Corp.’s sales by that metric were slightly below the average market estimate.

“The domestic beat is unique within 4Q quick-service earnings season, while international misses have been the norm,” TD Cowen analysts led by Andrew Charles wrote in a note. Domino’s international comparable sales growth of 0.1% fell short of the 3.2% estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

Weakness in Europe and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East were the primary drivers of a deceleration of the company’s business outside of the US, Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy said on the call with analysts.

