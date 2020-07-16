Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Jul 16, 2020

    Domino's reports hot U.S. quarter while overseas markets lag

    Drew Hutchinson, Bloomberg News

    A customer wearing a protective mask exits a Domino's Pizza Inc. restaurant in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Domino’s is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 16. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

    A customer wearing a protective mask exits a Domino's Pizza Inc. restaurant in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Domino’s is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 16. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Domino’s Pizza Inc. sidestepped the carnage that has crippled other restaurant chains during the coronavirus pandemic, posting rapid same-store sales growth that beat Wall Street’s high expectations.

    The chain, whose delivery and take-out model helped shield it during lockdowns across the U.S., reported same-store sale gains in its home market of 16.1 per cent in the second quarter ended June 14.

    That’s better than analysts had predicted and up sharply from the 2.1 per cent growth logged in the same period last year.

    Shares swung between gains and losses in pre-market trading. They were up 1.5 per cent as of 7:44 a.m. They’d already climbed 41 per cent year to date, even as the wider S&P 500 index is nearly flat year to date.

    The pandemic has been a boon for top pizza chains this spring as consumers avoided public spaces and instead opted for delivery and curbside pickup.

    That gave a boost to Domino’s, which was already outpacing rivals before the virus given its commitment to tech-enabled carry-out and delivery. In June, the pizza company leaned harder into its convenience model, rolling out both a pizza registry for postponed or scaled-back weddings and contactless carside pick-up at its stores.

    Outside of the U.S., the quarter showed some cracks. In international markets, same-store sales rose just 1.3 per cent, excluding the impact of currency, slower than last year’s pace. At its peak, about 2,400 of the company’s international locations were temporarily closed in the quarter due to the virus; that number has since fallen to fewer than 600.

    Domino’s also said Thursday that Jeffrey Lawrence, its chief financial officer, will retire after more than two decades with the company. He has agreed to stay on as CFO until the company names his successor.