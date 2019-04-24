(Bloomberg) -- Domino’s Pizza Inc. rose after posting profit and revenue that topped analysts’ estimates in the first quarter, as tech investments help it keep a digital edge against rivals.

Profit of $2.20 a share topped projections of $2.09 in the period that ended March 24. Revenue also exceeded estimates.

Key Insights

Pizza makers aren’t the exclusive providers of quick dinners anymore as Chipotle, Taco Bell and McDonald’s race to expand the service in the U.S. and abroad. And Domino’s has been investing in technology to make sure it stays ahead of the competition.

Same-store sales, a key performance metric for restaurants, rose 3.9 percent in the U.S. Investors didn’t seem to mind that the result fell short of the 4.2 percent gain seen by analysts, according to Consensus Metrix.

The company has also aggressively been opening new stores in the U.S., with a net 27 restaurants launching in the period. It now has more than 5,900 in the U.S.

Domino’s has been pushing growth abroad as well, launching a net 173 new restaurants in the quarter. Still, international same-store sales growth fell short of analysts’ estimates, and Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison said in a statement that executives “remain focused on improving international” comparable sales.

Market Reaction

The shares rose as much as 5.5 percent in premarket trading. They had climbed about 9 percent this year through Tuesday’s close.

