Domtar Corp. has acknowledged talks with Canadian paper and packaging company Paper Excellence on a possible business combination or acquisition.

Canadian paper and packaging company Paper Excellence is exploring a deal to acquire U.S. rival Domtar Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Domtar rose as much as 21 per cent in after-market trading.

The companies are working with advisers on a potential transaction that would take U.S.-listed Domtar private, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t public. A deal could value Domtar’s shares in the mid-US$50s, one of the people said. No final decision has been made and talks could fall through.

Domtar, based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, closed regular trading up 2.8 per cent at US$40.52 in New York Monday, giving the company a market value of about US$2 billion.

A representative for Domtar declined to comment. Representatives for Paper Excellence didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Domtar, which traces its roots to a British timber company founded in 1848, is one of North America’s top producers of so-called freesheet paper, which is used for everything from business memos to copy paper.

In January, it agreed to sell its personal care business to American Industrial Partners for US$920 million. Domtar, with 2020 sales of about US$3.7 billion, was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index last month, after Chief Executive Officer John Williams returned from a temporary medical leave in March, after recovering from COVID-19.

Paper Excellence, based in Richmond, British Columbia, manufactures pulp packaging and specialty paper and has eight facilities in Canada, according to its website. The company also owns about a 49 per cent stake in a mill located in Tres Lagoas in Brazil.

