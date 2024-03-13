(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s X abruptly canceled a planned partnership with CNN veteran Don Lemon after the broadcaster interviewed him on Friday for the premiere episode of a new show.

Lemon said he was informed of the decision hours after he conducted the interview, which will still air as the first episode of The Don Lemon Show on March 18. Though the partnership is ending, Lemon said there will be additional episodes of the series that appear on YouTube, podcast channels and X.

Musk’s X had unveiled the show in January as part of a slate of video programming. The 30-minute episodes were expected to air three times a week “exclusively first” on the platform. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“Elon publicly encouraged me to join X with a new show, saying I would have his ‘full support,’ and that his ‘digital town square is for all,’” Lemon, who was fired from CNN in 2023 after 17 years, said in a post on X. “He and his team pursued the deal in numerous conversations and made significant commitments about the support X would provide for the show.”

X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed on Wednesday that it ended its agreement with the new show. “Like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships,” the company said in a post.

“X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives,” according to the post. “The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship.”

In his own post, Musk said that the show’s approach was “basically just ‘CNN, but on social media.’” That doesn’t work, he said, “as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.”

“Instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity,” he added, referring to CNN’s former chief.

Lemon said he took Musk and his team at their word that they were interested in working directly with new and diverse voices. Lemon’s interview with Musk covered “everything from SpaceX to the presidential election,” he said.

“We had a good conversation,” Lemon said. “Clearly he felt differently.”

