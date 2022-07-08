(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet has a message for the market: Don’t bet against the euro area.

“It seems to me very clear that the market should not trust that they can speculate without any problems in the euro area,” Trichet told Bloomberg Television’s Guy Johnson and Kriti Gupta on Friday. “They could not in the past and they will not in the future.”

Trichet retired from the ECB in 2011 and it was in his final months in office that the central bank last increased interest rates. With an initial hike on July 21 expected to kick off a series of further moves, officials are preparing a new tool to keep government-bond markets from panicking as borrowing costs rise.

The ECB has a lot of leeway when it’s clear that transmission of monetary policy is being hindered by unfounded speculation, Trichet said. And even when that’s not the case, it has ample “weaponry” in its arsenal to avoid fragmentation.

