(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that 2019 bail reform shouldn’t be blamed for an uptick in violent crime, but still pushed for revisions.

“Since the law was passed, we have seen a distressing increase in shootings and homicides. The data does not, however, suggest that bail reform is the main cause,” she said in a New York Daily News opinion piece. “Blaming bail reform for the increase in violence that cities across America are facing isn’t fair and isn’t supported by the data.”

The law, which took effect in 2020, eliminated cash bail and mandated release for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies in the state, such as shoplifting.

Hochul’s editorial marked the first time she has publicly laid out her position so plainly on bail reform, a controversial topic that has divided Democratic leaders and become a political attack point for Republicans. It has become a major topic ahead of the November governor’s race and the April 1 state budget deadline, pushing Hochul to send a 10-point public-safety plan to legislators that was leaked to the media earlier this month.

A Tuesday report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that the state’s reform laws haven’t led to more rearrests. Last year, 14,545 people were subject to bail, down 41% from 2019, the report said.

The governor attributed the increase in violent crimes to other, “far more significant factors,” including pandemic unrest, gun access, fewer arrests and a backlogged court process.

She called for three revisions to bail laws: increasing restrictions for repeat offenders and hate crimes, giving judges the power to set bail in felony cases involving illegal guns and allowing judges to set “more restrictive pretrial conditions” based on pre-established criteria.

“This is not a subjective ‘dangerousness’ standard,” she said. “Decisions must be based on specific, factual circumstances.”

Legislative leaders on Wednesday said lawmakers had just started to discuss Hochul’s public safety plan but reaffirmed their commitment to not rolling back the bail reforms.

“We’re always willing to listen to ideas, but nobody is going backward,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told reporters in Albany.

Stewart-Cousins said going through all 10 parts of Hochul’s public-safety plan before the budget is due “would be hard.”

