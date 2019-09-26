(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

German export growth has plunged from around 8% year-over-year to next to nothing. It’s easy to blame China’s slowing economy for Germany’s weakness, but that’s only a part of the story, research by Bloomberg Economics shows: about half of the export slowdown is accounted for by Germany’s euro-area trading partners and half stems from the rest of the world. Within that, only about 1 percentage point is directly related to weaker trade with China.

