(Bloomberg) -- Central bankers shouldn’t obsess over the natural rate of interest in an economy when they can focus on inflation itself, according to researchers at the Bank for International Settlements.

In a paper released on Monday, economists Gianluca Benigno, Boris Hofmann, Galo Nuno and Damiano Sandri at the Basel-based institution hone in on the measure often dubbed R*, and conclude that uncertainty over where it lies is “very high” at present.

Central bankers sometimes center their policy arguments over a rate that has long proven to be highly elusive. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard once deployed Star Wars terminology to describe it as a “phantom menace.”

The BIS researchers looked at the various ways of assessing it and conclude that “R*, or at least perceptions of it, may have risen post-pandemic.” Even so, central bankers would be better off looking at more measurable concepts.

“The uncertainty surrounding R* suggests that it is a blurry guidepost for assessing the monetary policy stance and hence the tightness of monetary policy, in particular at the current juncture,” they wrote. “In this context, it appears advisable to guide policy decisions based more firmly on observed inflation.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.