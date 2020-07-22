Don’t Expect Britons to Be Back on the Buses Soon, Operator Says

(Bloomberg) --

Stagecoach Group Plc is more pessimistic than some analysts or investors about a full recovery in bus travel, even as the U.K.’s lockdowns to stem the novel coronavirus continue to ease.

“We expect a lasting effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on travel patterns, with an acceleration in trends of increased working from home, shopping from home, telemedicine and home education,” Chief Executive Martin Griffiths said Wednesday in the U.K. transport operator’s earnings statement for fiscal 2020.

Stagecoach, which makes about two-thirds of revenue from buses and the rest from rail, said that passenger numbers plunged as much as 90% during lockdowns. Even so, the stock jumped as much as 14% after sales and adjusted earnings per share for the year ended May 2 topped analysts’ lowered expectations, partly offsetting a plunge since the start of 2020.

Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo, who recommends buying Stagecoach shares, didn’t agree with the transport company’s gloomy outlook. “In contrast to Stagecoach’s management, we do not anticipate a material persistent reduction in bus use in the long term,” he wrote in a report to clients.

The majority of jobs are not suited to remote working, especially lower-income roles, and there’s not enough road space or car parking capacity to accommodate a major shift to private auto use, Khoo said. Climate change and clean air policies are not going to be reversed, and “in any case, a large proportion of bus users do not have access to a car,” he wrote.

Like Khoo, most analysts are looking to a rebound of shares in Perth, Scotland-based Stagecoach. Among nine surveyed by Bloomberg, six have buy recommendations. The average 12-month price target of 82 pence suggests a 63% upside from Tuesday’s closing price.

Latest data from Moovit App Global Ltd. show demand for public transportation in the U.K. capital in the week to July 19 was 56% below pre-coronavirus levels. Stagecoach operates about 13% of the scheduled bus network on behalf of Transport for London.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.