(Bloomberg) -- Concern that soaring inflation will become self-fulfilling may give too much weight to financial-market pricing and not enough to the relatively muted views of households, according to Nobel laureate economist Richard Thaler.

While consumers are certainly feeling the effects of high prices, there’s little evidence that they anticipate further sharp gains, or are acting to compensate for such a scenario in wage negotiations, he said in an interview in Lindau, Germany.

“There’s a lot of discussion among economists of inflationary expectations, and I say: whose?” Thaler said. “We have central bankers, we have bond traders, we have the financial sector more generally, and we have employers and employees.”

While pay has jumped in industries ravaged by staff shortages, like travel, increases have been more subdued elsewhere, the behavioral-economics expert said.

“I don’t see a lot of pressure on wages in sectors where they’re not scrambling to get people to work,” he said.

With spiking energy costs driving much of the inflation seen around the globe, the steep hikes in interest rates deployed by many central banks are aimed more at ensuring people don’t expect prices to continue surging.

So far, Thaler said the absence of strong, across-the-board pay rises may be explained by workers not knowing “whether this is permanent,” or what would happen if there are positive developments in major global crises, like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“If the war ended and Covid stopped in China, I think we could have deflation,” he said. “Certainly the price of natural gas is artificially high. And the price of chips is high because China isn’t making enough of them and there are shipping problems.”

Thaler downplayed the idea of a fundamental shift in inflation dynamics in the coming years. He doesn’t consider that “globalization is reversible,” and said one-off costs linked to the green transition are unlikely to spark a prolonged bout of elevated inflation.

In the more immediate term, he cautioned that inflationary expectations among households, executives and investors can be “wildly different.”

“Often central bankers look at the relative prices of two different bonds and say, there here’s the inflationary expectation,” Thaler said. “Well, that’s the inflationary expectation of the people trading those bonds and they could be wrong.”

