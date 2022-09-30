(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco warned against his colleagues’ commitments to large interest-rate hikes, saying that acting too aggressively will heighten the danger of a recession.

“Rising inflation is now being accompanied by a sudden deterioration in the economic growth outlook,” he said. “In this context, excessively rapid and pronounced rate hikes would end up increasing the risk of a recession.”

The Bank of Italy governor’s warning follows a flurry of calls for another 75 bps hike at the Oct. 27 meeting. It marks the second intervention in two days by an ECB dove after Chief Economist Philip Lane cautioned against making hard pledges for a large move at a decision that is still weeks away.

Visco, among the most dovish of Governing Council members, has recently favored less frequent but well-chosen public remarks on the path of policy than some of his colleagues.

“I do not see any obvious reason to tie our hands with hypotheses of extraordinarily high increases, such as those that can be sometimes read, in some cases extrapolating the more recent decisions or the experience of other countries,” he said. “Assuming that the ECB will follow the Fed blindly in the coming months could be a serious misjudgment.”

The ECB has been repeatedly accused of acting too slowly to fight record inflation. It has hiked 125 basis points since officials started raising rates in July. That compares with 300 basis points at the US central bank this year -- including three 75 basis-point hikes.

Italy Warning

Italy, the euro zone’s third-biggest economy, is facing some difficult times ahead just as Giorgia Meloni prepares to take office as prime minister. The economy is seen cooling rapidly from 3.3% growth this year to just 0.6% in 2023, according to the latest government forecasts.

Meanwhile, inflation has hit 10% in the euro area and 9.5% in Italy because of a surge in energy prices and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While it’s fair to deploy fiscal means to support households and firms in the current situation, governments must ensure this doesn’t hurt future generations, Visco said. “For Italy, this would also entail the risk of derailing public debt from its current descending path.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.