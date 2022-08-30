(Bloomberg) -- How much better will an omicron-specific Covid-19 booster be? Research that models the protective effect of variant-modified shots found they’ll probably offer a slight advantage over existing immunizations.

Antibodies that neutralize the virus jump about 11-fold after a booster targeting the original “Wuhan” strain of the coronavirus, and are increased a further 1.5-fold when a variant-modified shot is used, researchers at the University of New South Wales’ Kirby Institute found.

“A variant-modified booster does provide at least a marginal improvement,” said Deborah Cromer, head of the institute’s infection epidemiology and policy analytics group in Sydney, who led the study. The research analyzed data from eight reports involving vaccines from Sanofi-GSK Plc, Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc-Biontech SE.

The findings, released online ahead of peer review and publication, add to data showing that a Covid booster protects people from becoming severely ill or dying for at least six months. They underscore the importance of additional shots to counter the hyper-infectious omicron strains that are better at evading the antibodies people generated from past infections and vaccinations.

“Whether it’s an ancestral-based booster or a variant-modified booster, getting a booster increases antibody levels,” Cromer said in an interview. “What I worry about is that a population will say, ‘I don’t want to get an ancestral booster anymore, I want to wait for a variant-modified vaccine,’ and then that will risk them not getting any vaccination because the newest one is not yet available.”

The UK cleared Moderna Inc.’s bivalent mRNA booster earlier this month, making it the first nation to approve an inoculation targeting the omicron variant. The US Food and Drug Administration recommended including an omicron-specific element to existing Covid shots in June. Japan may start rolling it out from September, pushing forward its timeline from mid-October, the Yomiuri newspaper said Tuesday.

