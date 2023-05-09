(Bloomberg) -- Central banks need to break the stranglehold of Keynesian economics to end the group-think that may have been partially responsible for the delayed reaction to soaring inflation, said Donald Kohn, a former Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy maker.

Kohn said the BOE and Fed could benefit from greater intellectual diversity among policy makers. It’s crucial for those officials to come from “a variety of backgrounds, not just standard academic Keynesians,” he said Tuesday at a hearing of the House of Lords Economic Affairs committee in London.

The Lords committee is running an inquiry into how well independence is working at the BOE in the wake of a jump in consumer prices that caught officials off guard. The Fed and the BOE have since embarked on the most aggressive set of rate rises in four decades to quell inflationary forces.

Lords on the committee heard that the “new Keynesian dynamic stochastic equilibrium” model, which has no place for asset prices and money, is too dominant and that space needs to be made for economists with other backgrounds.

Tim Congdon, a monetarist economist who advised Margaret Thatcher, was mentioned as a contrarian who could challenge group-think. He called inflation early after seeing the money supply spike in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Last month, BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent argued against Congdon’s views.

Kohn was a former vice chair of the Fed and external member of the BOE’s Financial Policy Committee from 2013 to 2021. He said the Fed “mindset” had been too focused on recent historical experience and as a result “was not ready to deal with a different situation.”

“This does raise the issue of challenging the conventional wisdom,” he said. “How do you bring ways of thinking about things that aren’t embodied in the models? That’s the diversity question. People need to be sufficiently sophisticated to know what to ask without having bought into the whole thing.”

He said a good example of diversity was the appointment of Martin Taylor, a former chief executive officer of Barclays Plc, to the FPC. He brought “experience and a different perspective.”

Mervyn King, a former BOE governor now serving on the Lords committee, criticized the models used by central banks in which “inflation always comes back to 2%” – the target rate – no matter what interest rate trajectory is assumed. He said people need to “question the assumptions of these models.”

