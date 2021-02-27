(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is considering creating a super PAC, CNN reported citing Trump spokesman Jason Miller.

In filings with the Federal Election Commission, Trump also converted his presidential campaign committee and his leadership PAC into two political action committees that can support other candidates for office. His campaign committee has become the Make America Great Again PAC.

Miller said the new committees are linked by a joint fundraising agreement that would “make fundraising more efficient.”

