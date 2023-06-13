(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in Miami. It will be the second time in months the former president will be in a courtroom to face charges. Trump is expected to face several federal criminal counts related to his handling of classified documents that he took with him when he left the White House. The former president also faces separate investigations into his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and whether he bears some responsibility for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Bloomberg’s Sara Forden and Zoe Tillman dive into the details of the charges against Trump and what happens next.

Read more: Trump Indictment Highlights the Perils of Being His Lawyer

