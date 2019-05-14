(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to give limited additional closed-door testimony in June in a deal with the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to three people familiar with the arrangement, which headed off an increasingly bitter dispute that divided Republicans.

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina had issued a subpoena for President Donald Trump’s son, subjecting the veteran Republican lawmaker to sharp criticism from fellow Republicans.

The questioning will last for two to four hours and will focus on five or six specific topics, according to one of the people, who said this will be the last time Trump Jr. will have to appear before the committee. Another person said the committee will be able to pose the major questions it wants to ask.

Trump Jr.’s lawyers had drafted a letter saying he wouldn’t comply with the committee’s subpoena, but it wasn’t sent because a staffer for the committee called Trump Jr.’s lawyer Monday to discuss terms for the testimony, according to one of the people. They worked out a deal on the time and scope.

Trump Jr.’s allies waged a campaign -- backed by his own retweets -- against the subpoena aimed at pressuring Burr to end what has been the only bipartisan investigation of Russian meddling in Congress. Burr appeared unmoved, largely declining to comment on the dispute.

Republicans including Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ted Cruz of Texas and Thom Tillis-- who faces a primary challenge in Burr’s North Carolina next year -- opposed the subpoena on Twitter, with Tillis saying it’s "time to move on." They aren’t members of the Intelligence Committee, which has been investigating Russian interference for more than two years under Burr’s leadership.

All the members of the Senate Intelligence panel have known about the subpoena since it was issued weeks ago, according to a person briefed on the committee’s process.

The committee wants Trump Jr. to respond to testimony by the president’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, on the efforts to secure a Trump Tower deal in Moscow, a person close to Trump Jr. said.

