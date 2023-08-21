(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers agreed to a $200,000 bond in the Fulton County criminal case accusing him of leading a conspiracy to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Trump also agreed to make “no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any victim” of the alleged scheme, including in social media posts, according to a document posted Monday in Fulton County court.

The consent agreement on bond was signed by Trump’s lawyer Drew Findling, as well as the judge overseeing the case and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who indicted Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators on Aug. 14.

