(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are searching his properties for additional documents with US classification markings that need to be turned over to the Justice Department as part of a criminal investigation into whether he broke laws, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump’s team hired private consultants to search four properties for documents marked as classified following an order from a federal judge, said the person, who asked not be identified speaking about the sensitive matter. Those properties included Trump Tower in Manhattan, Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and two other properties.

The Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to lead a sprawling investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified documents and obstructed laws. The special counsel’s office declined to comment.

The Washington Post reported earlier that Trump’s lawyers found at least two items marked as classified during a recent search of a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, and gave them to the FBI.

Bloomberg previously reported about five pallets of boxes were shipped from Trump’s White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach and to a facility at Life Storage in West Palm Beach.

Prosecutors notified Trump’s lawyers in October they weren’t sure all necessary documents had been retrieved following multiple efforts to recover them, including subpoenas and a controversial search of Trump’s Florida resort in August.

“President Trump and his counsel continue to be cooperative and transparent, despite the unprecedented, illegal, and unwarranted attack against President Trump and his family by the weaponized Department of Justice,” Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, said in a statement Wednesday. “The pathetic, cynical Biden Administration is more concerned with harassing President Trump while doing everything possible to prevent him from retaking the Oval Office than fighting catastrophic violent crime plaguing our country.”

Trump, who launched his third presidential bid at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15, has consistently portrayed the documents investigation as a “witch hunt” in postings on his Truth Social platform while suggesting there is no crime because “taking records is allowed by law.”

