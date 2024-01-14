(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump pleaded with his Iowa Republican supporters to brave the frigid weather Monday and turn out in droves to gift him a dominant victory in the state’s caucus and push him closer to a rematch with Joe Biden for the White House.

Among supporters who endured subzero temperatures Sunday in Indianola, Iowa, to fan on Trump’s comeback bid was Nigel Farage, a British politician who was a chief engineer of Britain’s exit from the Europe Union. Farage, a close ally of the former president, supported both of Trump’s previous White House bids, frequently serving as an introductory speaker at rallies in 2020.

Trump called out Farage and asked him to stand up, and said he was “right” about Brexit, Britain’s break from the EU, but that it wasn’t being implemented “too well.”

“Look at this handsome guy,” Trump said of Farage. “He’s been a backer of mine from day one.”

Farage similarly sang Trump’s praises, saying in an interview after the event that he would like “to see him back.”

“The world would be a stronger, better place if he’s the leader of the free world, not just America,” Farage said. “I’ve never wavered in my support since 2016. So that’s why I’m here.”

Farage added, “when it comes to borders, when it comes to Western values, when it comes to having confidence in our judiciary, confidence in our electoral system, I’m with him 100% on those things.”

Trump arrived on stage with a white version of the “Make America Great Again” baseball cap long associated with his political movement. The hats are typically red, but the white version in Iowa is reserved for so-called caucus captains who are charged with encouraging the ex-president’s supporters to get to polls.

“Brave the weather and go out to save our country,” Trump said at the rally. “Since 2016, you and I have been in this battle side by side, and we’ve been taking on the corrupt system in Washington.”

