(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Doncaster Sheffield Airport will close due to a lack of “tangible proposals” for its future ownership and financial viability.

Owner Peel Group Ltd. conducted a strategic review of the airport and will wind down services from Oct. 31, it said Monday. Peel pointed to high fixed costs and uncertainty over future income in saying it couldn’t responsibly accept an offer of public cash to keep the terminal running into next year.

The closure will leave Leeds-Bradford as the only airport in Yorkshire, impacting travel in the region, though Manchester, East Midlands and Humberside airports are all no more than 50 miles away. New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss had promised to “protect this airport and this infrastructure” when questioned in the House of Commons after taking on the role.

According to data from Cirium, Doncaster Sheffield was the 26th biggest airport in the UK pre-pandemic. More than 1,800 departing flights were scheduled last year, with Wizz Air Holdings Plc its largest operator, followed by TUI AG. Wizz closed its base at the airport in June.

Manchester Airports Group, which like many other UK aviation firms has been short on staff since the Covid pandemic roiled travel markets, offered Doncaster Sheffield staff a guaranteed interview at its three hubs of Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted.

(Updates with Manchester Airports recruitment in final paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.