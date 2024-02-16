(Bloomberg) -- NexPoint, the alternative investment firm founded by Jim Dondero, is marketing about 1,200 single-family rental houses in a deal that may fetch as much as $370 million.

NexPoint is working with Eastdil Secured on a potential sale of the US homes, according to people familiar with the effort who requested anonymity because the matter is private. The properties, which NexPoint purchased through a partnership with HomeSource Operations, include in-place debt at interest rates lower than current financing costs, one of the people said.

A representative for NexPoint declined to comment. An Eastdil representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Already, 2024 is shaping up to be a more active year for single-family rental investors, after higher interest rates depressed transactions in 2023. Blackstone Inc. agreed to take Tricon Residential Inc. private in a deal that includes 38,000 US rental houses. Invitation Homes Inc., meanwhile, is talking to potential sellers and expects more opportunities to come its way, an executive said on a conference call Wednesday.

NexPoint’s primary vehicle for investing in single-family rentals is VineBrook Homes, which focuses on Midwestern properties that command lower rents than most other institutionally owned houses. In 2022, NexPoint seeded a separate vehicle designed to acquire houses through a partnership with Charlotte-based HomeSource, disclosing plans to acquire “several thousand homes” by the end of that year.

