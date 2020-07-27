(Bloomberg) -- Dongfeng Motor Group Co. surged in Hong Kong after unveiling plans to also list on the mainland, the latest example of such intentions providing a big boost to a Chinese firm’s existing shares.

The automaker jumped as much as 27%, the most on record, on volume that’s more than four times the three-month average. Dongfeng’s board approved a plan to list on Shenzhen’s ChiNext board, which will soon see the first batch of listings under relaxed rules.

The move comes amid a wave of offshore-traded Chinese companies returning to home listings, thanks to authorities’ efforts to attract high-tech firms to local exchanges and escalating Sino-U.S. tensions that have made American bourses a less appealing destination for some.

Such plans for an A-share listing have generally been well-received, adding more to companies’ incentive to sell shares onshore.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has soared about 70% in Hong Kong since announcing in early May it would seek a listing on Shanghai’s high-tech Star board. The new stock more than tripled in its debut. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. has advanced some 35% since disclosing its plan last month to list on the same venue.

Dongfeng’s deal proceeds would go toward projects including high-end new energy vehicles, the company said in a late Monday exchange filing. The A shares wouldn’t make up more than 10% of Dongfeng’s enlarged share count. The company’s market value reached HK$55 billion ($7.1 billion) with Tuesday’s stock gain.

