Donnery Said to Miss Out on Irish Central Bank Governor Role

(Bloomberg) -- Irish central bank Deputy Governor, Sharon Donnery, the bookmaker’s favorite to succeed Philip Lane as governor, missed out on the job, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The government could announce its pick for governor as soon as today, the people said, with the chosen candidate coming from outside the Irish system.

Through a spokeswoman, Donnery declined to comment.

To contact the reporters on this story: Peter Flanagan in Dublin at pflanagan23@bloomberg.net;Dara Doyle in Dublin at ddoyle1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.