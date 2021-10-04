1h ago
Doomsday U.S. Debt Clock, Energy Crisis, Supply Chains: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The U.S. is moving closer to it first-ever default, with neither political party in Washington yet signaling it’s ready to back down
- The real cost of U.S. debt is nearer the floor than the ceiling
- Biden seeks path out of gridlock after resetting the clock on the agenda
- The global economy is entering the final quarter of 2021 with a mounting number of headwinds threatening to slow the recovery from the pandemic recession
- Christmas deliveries are at risk as supply chain woes continue
- The Biden administration will directly engage with Beijing in the coming days to enforce commitments in their trade deal
- The U.K. is emerging from the pandemic without enough workers and facing a winter tougher than any since the 1970s
- Nordic countries are placing themselves in the vanguard of global economies trying to get rich people to fund public finances more in the aftermath of the ordeal
- Central bank independence, a totem of economic respectability, is being challenged in some key emerging markets
- The energy crisis sweeping the world is about to hit South America
- Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week: U.S. Payrolls Hinge on Progress With Record Vacancies: Eco Week
