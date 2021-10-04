(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The U.S. is moving closer to it first-ever default, with neither political party in Washington yet signaling it’s ready to back down The real cost of U.S. debt is nearer the floor than the ceiling Biden seeks path out of gridlock after resetting the clock on the agenda

The global economy is entering the final quarter of 2021 with a mounting number of headwinds threatening to slow the recovery from the pandemic recession Christmas deliveries are at risk as supply chain woes continue

The Biden administration will directly engage with Beijing in the coming days to enforce commitments in their trade deal

The U.K. is emerging from the pandemic without enough workers and facing a winter tougher than any since the 1970s

Nordic countries are placing themselves in the vanguard of global economies trying to get rich people to fund public finances more in the aftermath of the ordeal

Central bank independence, a totem of economic respectability, is being challenged in some key emerging markets

The energy crisis sweeping the world is about to hit South America

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week: U.S. Payrolls Hinge on Progress With Record Vacancies: Eco Week

