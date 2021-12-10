(Bloomberg) -- Rapid delivery startup Flink SE raised $750 million from investors led by DoorDash Inc. to expand its market position in Europe’s competitive quick commerce sector.

The Berlin-based company’s Series B funding round valued the firm at $2.1 billion before the new financing, and included participation from Mubadala Capital, according to a statement Friday.

Flink was founded in 2020 and is among several delivery apps in Europe promising to bring consumers fresh groceries to their door in minutes.

Flink said it has more than 140 micro-fulfillment centers across dozens of cities in four countries, including Germany and the Netherlands. Competitors include Gorillas Technologies GmbH, which raised $1 billion in October from investors led by Delivery Hero SE.

DoorDash Chief Executive Officer Tony Xu told Bloomberg last week that there was the potential for commercial opportunities with Flink beyond his company’s financial investment.

Flink raised $240 million in an earlier financing round in June. Bloomberg News previously reported on the new funding from DoorDash in September.

