(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc. reported revenue that beat analysts estimates, a sign that customers are still ordering pricey takeout despite a squeeze from higher inflation. The shares jumped about 10% in extended trading.

Revenue rose 33% in the third quarter to $1.7 billion, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. That was better than analysts’ average projection of $1.63 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Customers placed 27% more orders in the period and the value of those orders increased 30% to $13.5 billion, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Wall Street expected gross order value of $13.1 billion. In the current quarter DoorDash said it expects that metric to be $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion, well ahead of market estimates. It’s anticipating adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $85 million to $120 million in the fourth quarter.

The pandemic supercharged consumers’ affinity for takeout when coronavirus lockdowns eliminated the option of eating out and people were desperate for a break from cooking three meals a day. DoorDash increased its share of the meal delivery market in the US and garnered 59% of food delivery sales as of May, according to data from Bloomberg Second Measure. Competition in the sector has only intensified and the company is trying to sustain growth by bolstering orders in non-food categories like convenience store items, groceries and alcohol.

DoorDash said its marketplace gross order value from non-restaurant categories expanded by more than 80% in the quarter.

“The key to keeping their momentum going post-pandemic relies on gaining traction outside of restaurant delivery,” said CFRA analyst Angelo Zino before the results were released. “That’s going to be tough because there’s inflationary pressures that aren’t in their favor.”

Chief Executive Officer Tony Xu acknowledged that there are “a lot of macro headwinds that have changed in the past year,” adding that it will put pressure on the company’s business execution. “But if it puts pressure on the consumer, then we would certainly pull back and invest accordingly”

Rival Uber Eats reported better-than-expected revenue earlier this week and Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi assured investors that inflation was not impacting consumer spending.

San Francisco-based DoorDash also benefited from its purchase last year of Finnish food-delivery company Wolt Enterprises Oy, which it bought for about 7 billion euros in a bid to boost business outside the US. In the third quarter, Wolt increased the marketplace gross order value by 37% in US dollars and 60% in euros.

With more options to order a wide variety of products for every need, DashPass members increased to an all-time high. The subscription program has become a key tool in boosting customer retention and increasing order basket sizes. Competitors like Uber Technologies Inc. and Instacart Inc. have also launched subscription products of their own.

DoorDash generated $87 million in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the third quarter, beating the $58.5 million analysts had forecast.

“Our services now drive more volume to more merchants in more geographies than at any point in our history and, by most metrics, we now have a business that is larger and more durable than at any point in our history,” Xu wrote in a letter to shareholders. “Our stock price, unfortunately, has not been one of those metrics.”

DoorDash shares have tumbled 68% this year, far exceeding the 22% decline in the S&P 500 Index.

