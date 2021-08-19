Well-positioned to add new financial service offerings for gig workforce: Payfare CEO

SoftBank Group Corp. is offering US$2.2 billion of its stake in DoorDash Inc. in a block trade through Goldman Sachs, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The premarket block trade offered 11.4 million shares at US$182.95 to prevailing market prices, the person said, the latest move in Softbank’s selling spree that nearly tripled to US$14 billion last quarter. DoorDash fell as much as 5.3 per cent after the market opened.

The deal follows warnings from analysts that Softbank may trim its stake after DoorDash forecast a seasonal decline in new customers and order rates.

The stake represents nearly a week of average trading volume and is worth US$2.2 billion based on Wednesday’s closing price. The block trade offers investors a discount of up to 4.5 per cent from that level.