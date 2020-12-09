(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc.’s hotly anticipated initial public offering could provide a spark for a company that manufactures the doors that its delivery drivers bring food to.

Traders eagerly looking to get their hands on shares of the food delivery startup may get their tickers mixed up with Masonite International Corp., a Florida-based company that manufactures doors among other things.

Masonite shares, trading under the ticker DOOR, spiked as much as 5.5% in Wednesday’s session while the broader market churned. DoorDash will be using the ticker DASH.

The confusion would be reminiscent of other high profile IPOs to trade with names similar to existing stocks -- Zoom Technologies Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. -- as well as a ticker slip up that led a small British biotech to boom alongside Tesla Inc.

Ahead of DoorDash’s debut, food delivery peers also rallied. GrubHub Inc. gained as much as 8.9%, the most since June 5. Uber Technologies Inc., which operates a food delivery service through UberEats, rose to a record, and smaller peer Waitr Holdings Inc. jumped as much as 13%. European peers Just Eat Takeaway.com NV and Delivery Hero SE also gained

