(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc. surged as much as 10% after reporting a record volume of customer orders in the quarter and raising its outlook for the year, underscoring its dominance in the food and retail delivery markets.

The company reported 543 million orders in the third quarter, it said in a statement Wednesday, far exceeding analysts’ expectations. Gross value of those orders — a key metric for online delivery firms — was $16.8 billion, higher than the $15.9 billion estimated.

It also raised its projections of that metric for the year, forecasting from $17 billion to $17.4 billion in gross order value for the current period.

DoorDash has been among the largest beneficaries of a boom in take-out meals that began in the early months of the Covid-19 outbreak and has continued post-pandemic. The company has managed to maintain the largest market share of any delivery company based on monthly food-delivery sales in the US, according to Bloomberg Second Measure, overshadowing rivals Uber Technologies Inc. and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s Grubhub.

It also made inroads in non-restaurant delivery in the third quarter. The San Francisco-based company grew its alcohol and non-food delivery businesses alongside grocery partnerships with retailers like ALDI, siphoning off rivals’ share in categories like last-minute or small-basket grocery purchases.

“DoorDash is sustaining mid-20% order growth, driven by merchant expansion and bundling new categories outside restaurant delivery,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Mandeep Singh wrote Wednesday. “Most of the improvements in Ebitda and contribution margin were driven by slight uptick in take rates and a boost from its ads segment, which we believe can extend given the company maintains its dominant US market-share position.”

DoorDash’s grocery delivery business doubled in gross order value in the third quarter compared to a year ago, Chief Financial Officer Ravi Inukonda said in an interview.

Unlike its grocery rival Instacart, which trades as Maplebear Inc., DoorDash didn’t set goals for the growth of its advertising business, Inukonda said. Instacart’s prospectus filing for its September trading debut showed a reliance on ads to drive profitability.

“The mistake companies make is they build an ads business and the underlying marketplace business is not growing,” Inukonda said, “which means eventually the ads business will not grow.”

“When we think about it, our goal is: How do you make sure the ads that we show are really relevant, really personal to consumers and how they actually drive consumer engagement on the platform,” he said, adding that a second goal is how ads can drive more sales to merchants.

During the third quarter, the delivery firm also narrowed net loss on a GAAP basis and delivered a record adjusted earnings by driving down driver acquisition costs, Inukonda said, citing better retention and engagement after the company redesigned its app for couriers, among other operational efficiencies.

(Updates throughout beginning in first paragraph, analyst quote in sixth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.