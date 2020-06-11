(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash plans to sell hundreds of millions of dollars of equity to T. Rowe Price Group, Fidelity Investments and others, which could value the meal-delivery firm at more than $15 billion before the infusion, Dow Jones reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund, an existing investor, is also considering participation

Size of deal and the investor roster are being finalized; the plans could still fall through

The company is expecting its business to break even, excluding one-time costs, in the quarter ending June, according to Dow Jones

In February, DoorDash filed confidentially for IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It was most recently valued at almost $13 billion.

