1h ago
DoorDash Nears Deal for Funding From T. Rowe Price, Others: DJ
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash plans to sell hundreds of millions of dollars of equity to T. Rowe Price Group, Fidelity Investments and others, which could value the meal-delivery firm at more than $15 billion before the infusion, Dow Jones reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
- SoftBank’s Vision Fund, an existing investor, is also considering participation
- Size of deal and the investor roster are being finalized; the plans could still fall through
- The company is expecting its business to break even, excluding one-time costs, in the quarter ending June, according to Dow Jones
- In February, DoorDash filed confidentially for IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It was most recently valued at almost $13 billion.
